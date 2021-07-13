Cancel
Obituaries

Charles Wesley “Buck” Vaughan

Columbia Daily Tribune
 13 days ago

Bloomingdale, GA - Charles Wesley "Buck" Vaughan, 49, passed away unexpectedly on July 11th, 2021 in Bloomingdale, Georgia. Buck was born December 19, 1971 and was a graduate of Rockbridge Senior High in Columbia, Missouri. Buck went on to work at GAF, in Savannah, Georgia, where he worked for more than 20 years. Buck loved to frequent the river, rather to fish or just reflect on his thoughts. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and taxidermy. Buck was a dear, true friend to many, and an ornery firecracker at times, especially towards his sis. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wilbur Vaughan, his mother, Lizza Hixenbaugh, his grandmother, Georgie, and many aunts and uncles. Buck, also known as "Buckaroo" by his close friends and family will be sorely missed.

