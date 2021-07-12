Confederate Statues Removed in Charlottesville, Virginia

Hundreds of people gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia to celebrate as two confederate states were taken down. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee came down first and was followed by Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. The statues were at the center of deadly clashes back in 2017 during a protest led by White supremacists. Shortly after, a plan was announced to get rid of the monuments." To fight a war, win the war, and then to erect a memorial to those who led the enemy troops. That makes no sense whatsoever, except we be reminded of the ignorance of racism itself," Pastor Marvin Morgan said. Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From U.S. Capitol A statue of Robert E. Lee still stands in Virginia's capital of Richmond. That one is in the middle of a legal challenge but Gov. Ralph Northam says it should be removed as soon as that's resolved.