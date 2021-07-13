5 Ways That AR and VR Support Remote Workers

It’s still not entirely clear what our workplaces will look like post COVID-19. Recent surveys find that the majority of executives believe that it is important for corporate culture to have staff in the workplace at least some of the time. Employees seem somewhat less eager to return to offices. In a PwC study from January of this year, over 50% of remote workers surveyed stated they would like to work remotely three days or more per week. A smaller number, around 20%, would like to work remotely full time.