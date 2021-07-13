Cancel
5 Ways That AR and VR Support Remote Workers

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology obsessed, productivity hacks are key. As we drift further into the digital wave that is the 21st century, it’s no surprise that our corporate landscape is continuing to change with the times. From entertainment, education, and healthcare - all the way to the workplace - technology is constantly evolving to revolutionise all aspects of our daily lives. As we enter a post-pandemic world, newfound possibilities for the future of the workplace have begun to crop up. Whether you’re working remotely or are heading back into the office. The post-Covid workplace is quickly becoming digitised.

#Vr Apps#Vr Headsets#Remote Working#Ar#Vr Support Remote Workers#Barnatt Smith Technology#Post Covid#Wfh#Iphone#Augmented Reality#Upwork
Small BusinessPosted by
@growwithco

Small Businesses Are Using AR and VR

Augmented and virtual reality are the future of business. Here’s how small businesses can leverage AR and VR technology, even on a budget. Augmented and virtual reality products continue to dominate the global market. The industry is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate of over 151% by 2024, which means now is the time for small businesses to invest in this quickly evolving and useful technology. This is especially true in the post-pandemic world, where consumers have become accustomed to all-digital brand experiences.
TechnologyItproportal

Remote workers battle against a massive range of distractions

Some of the biggest productivity killers for remote workers everywhere are mobile phones, streaming platforms and food, a new report from OfficeNeedle suggests. Polling 670 participants from around the globe for the report, OfficeNeedle found that mobile phones were the biggest distraction for 56 percent of the respondents. Social media came in second, distracting 44 percent of those surveyed.
Gamblingvrscout.com

‘XR Casino’ Brings Cross-Platform Gambling To VR & AR

XR Casino, Inc (“The Company”) has announced an official release date for its cross-platform gambling experience which allows users on VR and AR devices to bet real money on games like blackjack, roulette, and slots from the comfort of their own holographic casinos. At launch, XR Casino will feature multiplayer...
Cell Phonesmorningbrew.com

Poll: US adults are mixed on AR/VR in the workplace

Augmented and virtual reality could open portals to new worlds, providing us with exciting, immersive experiences right in our living rooms. Or...it could help people do their jobs. Although adoption of mixed reality is still relatively low—eMarketer clocks US penetration rates at 28.1% for AR and 17.7% for VR—organizations from the Pentagon to Hilton have experimented with the tech for their employees.
Businessuploadvr.com

Key Google AR/VR Director Heads To Facebook Reality Labs

Google continues to bleed experts in AR and VR technology as Facebook Reality Labs staffs up for a bigger push into hardware. The latest move to Facebook is Joshua To, a key Google director who led “a large team of product designers, artists, writers and researchers focused on supporting our wearables and hardware efforts,” according to a Linkedin profile, which says he started at Facebook Reality Labs this month. A report by Input added that he worked on AR/VR projects like Lens and Daydream and confirmed he’ll be working on AR at Facebook.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Microsoft Readies Cloud Version of Windows for Remote Workers

Dina Bass (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new version of its flagship operating system called Windows 365 that is stored in the company’s data centers and delivered for users to access a version of the software that is fully set up on their personal computers or tablets. The cloud-based...
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Demand for AR and VR headsets nearly tripled in one year

Shipments of AR and VR headsets nearly tripled year-over-year at the start of 2021. The Oculus Quest 2 dominated the market with 75% share. Facebook might reign supreme for the foreseeable future. Virtual reality might have had its watershed moment. Counterpoint Research has determined that VR and AR headset shipments...
Retailaithority.com

Businesses Nationwide Can Embrace AR and VR Thanks to Cross-Continental Strategic Alliance

Those businesses seeking to increase customer engagement and facilitate internal processes with augmented and virtual reality technology now have the option to do so, thanks to the strategic alliance formed between R&L IT & Telecom Consultants and Chewed Pixel Studios. This collaboration enables the managed service provider and media enterprise company to directly offer its clients powerful AR or VR solutions that support its processes.
SoftwareForbes

Nine Ways To Boost Endpoint Security For Remote Work

Businesses are increasingly leaning toward making remote operations permanent. As technology develops to support this new remote-working environment, cyber threats are increasingly on the rise. As a result, traditional endpoint security methods are no longer sufficient. Securing the technology your remote workforce is using can help mitigate risks and protect...
Electronicsinavateonthenet.net

UK leading global AR/VR developments says report

An investment report compiled and published by Immerse UK has highlighted ten companies that are advancing immersive tech, XR and spatial computing, highlighting technology that is driving development in the field. The report identifies training software that allows office workers to ‘swap bodies’ with colleagues to improve workplace communication and...
SoftwareComputerworld

Apple admins get a new remote support option

Apple administrators in the enterprise and education markets now have a new remote access option thanks to a new integration between Addigy and Splashtop. The move means Splashtop, which already has over 30 million users — including many Fortune 500 companies — is now the exclusive default remote support solution included in Addigy. It should be a helpful integration since it lets technicians and admins use Addigy's cloud-based solution for troubleshooting problems remotely.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

10 Best Examples Of VR And AR In Education

Extended reality (XR for short) – which encompasses virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality – uses technology to create more immersive digital experiences. In my latest book, Extended Reality In Practice, I look at a variety of sectors where XR is being used, and one of my favorite sectors is in the world of education.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

GDC 2021: Are VR and AR companies liable for gamer content creation?

One thing I love about a good GDC presentation is when devs bring up those issues that many of us get a funny feeling about and show us how right or wrong we are. During a panel at this year’s GDC 2021, David Hoppe of Managing Partner Gamma Law brought up some issues near and dear to my heart: recent rulings that concern augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) – XR for short.
HealthFast Company

7 ways emotional intelligence helps remote workers connect to their workplace

It’s still not entirely clear what our workplaces will look like post COVID-19. Recent surveys find that the majority of executives believe that it is important for corporate culture to have staff in the workplace at least some of the time. Employees seem somewhat less eager to return to offices. In a PwC study from January of this year, over 50% of remote workers surveyed stated they would like to work remotely three days or more per week. A smaller number, around 20%, would like to work remotely full time.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Shift to Oculus OpenXR Support Impacts Legacy VR Games

Oculus OpenXR support will be the only option for virtual reality games on the virtual reality platform next year — and that is going to cause problems for older VR games. The Oculus Quest 2 had rapidly become the fastest-selling headset in the Oculus family. Facebook isn't one to shy away from innovating, and that applies to software development, too — it is working on integrating OpenXR support as the one and only standard for its flagship platform. Unfortunately, that means that older games might get left in the dust.
Video GamesGizmodo

Oculus' New Experimental API Blends Virtual Reality With Your Real-World Surroundings

An update for Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality system will let developers incorporate real-life video from the VR headset’s sensors into their games to create “mixed reality experiences.”. With Passthrough API Experimental, Oculus’ new application programming interface, developers can customize how a player’s surroundings appear through their VR headset,...
Video GamesEngadget

Oculus makes it easier to create mixed reality apps

Expect to see more mixed reality apps in the future, at least for the Oculus Quest 2. WinFuture notes that Oculus has unveiled a toolkit, Passthrough API Experimental, that will make it relatively easy to "seamlessly" merge VR with the real world view from the Quest 2's cameras. You can...
Video GamesNeowin

Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 will allow developers to produce mixed reality experiences

Oculus Quest 2, Facebook’s virtual reality system, will receive an update that will allow developers to integrate real-life videos from the VR headset’s sensors into their games to produce mixed reality experiences. Its new application programming interface, Passthrough API Experimental, will make it possible for the developers to personalize how the setting of a player looks via their VR headset by exhibiting the real world onto particular in-game surfaces, and by using filters and effects.

