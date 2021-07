Cicada Killer Wasps look and sound dangerous, but do we have anything to worry about?. Remember when you were a kid afraid of bees or wasps and your parents would say something like "if you don't mess with them, they won't mess with you?" That's what the experts say about these large wasps. Howard Russell in the Department of Plant Pathology at Michigan State University says you don't have to worry so much about their surprisingly large stingers,