Fort Atkinson police reports July 12

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; participated in one community policing event; performed one crime-prevention service; were assigned to investigate a report of possible counterfeit money; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters, one for a TV left by the sidewalk and the other for tall weeds; checked on a man sleeping on the bench in front of Jones Dairy Farm and he went on his way, and a woman in the 100 block of Linden Street who was confused and was picked up by a family member; warned two individuals for disorderly conduct, following a complaint from one of them that the other one was threatening them, and another complaint about individuals who were screaming while playing video games and were advised to curb their enthusiasm.