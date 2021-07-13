City of Tulsa Ransomware Update July 13

7/13/2021

Today, the City of Tulsa launched an online lookup tool to show anyone whether their Personally Identifiable Information was shared as part of the data breach resulting from the persons responsible for the May 2021 ransomware attack.

Those who filed online Tulsa Police reports between January 1, 2015, and May 6, 2021, can now use the online lookup tool, which can be found at www.cityoftulsa.org/cyber.

Most of the files contained in the data breach were online Tulsa Police report files that contained information ranging from name only - to name, address, date of birth, and/or driver’s license number. There were 27 instances where a social security number was shared, and the City is working to directly contact those individuals.

City of Tulsa Utilities Updates

Citizens have several options to pay their Utility bill:

through the address on your bill - City of Tulsa Utilities, Tulsa, OK 74187-003 Online - You will need your new account number and Customer ID, plus the name on the account exactly as it appears on your bill

While online, you can also see your available bills since May 1, 2021, view meter reads and water consumption, and turn Auto Pay on and off