Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

City of Tulsa Ransomware Update July 13

Posted by 
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa, Oklahoma
 14 days ago

7/13/2021

Today, the City of Tulsa launched an online lookup tool to show anyone whether their Personally Identifiable Information was shared as part of the data breach resulting from the persons responsible for the May 2021 ransomware attack.

Those who filed online Tulsa Police reports between January 1, 2015, and May 6, 2021, can now use the online lookup tool, which can be found at www.cityoftulsa.org/cyber.

Most of the files contained in the data breach were online Tulsa Police report files that contained information ranging from name only - to name, address, date of birth, and/or driver’s license number. There were 27 instances where a social security number was shared, and the City is working to directly contact those individuals.

City of Tulsa Utilities Updates

Citizens have several options to pay their Utility bill:

  • By mail through the address on your bill - City of Tulsa Utilities, Tulsa, OK 74187-003
  • Online - You will need your new account number and Customer ID, plus the name on the account exactly as it appears on your bill
  • While online, you can also see your available bills since May 1, 2021, view meter reads and water consumption, and turn Auto Pay on and off
  • In person at City Hall, 175 E. 2nd Street - You will need to bring your bill
  • At an authorized payment location – View the list Online

Comments / 0

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

45
Followers
476
Post
135
Views
ABOUT

Tulsa /ˈtʌlsə/ is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States. As of July 2019

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Tulsa Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy