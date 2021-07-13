Women’s Night of Worship at Lakeside Church, Lake Oconee

Women’s Night of Worship will be held at Lakeside Church on Lake Oconee Thursday, July 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Jody Worth, Greene County Elementary School assistant principal. She is a cancer survivor, mother, wife and encourager. Leading worship will be Jordan Echols, from Pine Forest First United Methodist Church in Dublin. Childcare is available; please call Lakeside at 706-453-0330 to sign up for childcare. For more information on this free inspirational event for all women in the community, visit the website at www.lakesidechurch.ws.