Oconee, GA

Women’s Night of Worship at Lakeside Church, Lake Oconee

By Lake Oconee Breeze
lakeoconeebreeze.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s Night of Worship will be held at Lakeside Church on Lake Oconee Thursday, July 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Jody Worth, Greene County Elementary School assistant principal. She is a cancer survivor, mother, wife and encourager. Leading worship will be Jordan Echols, from Pine Forest First United Methodist Church in Dublin. Childcare is available; please call Lakeside at 706-453-0330 to sign up for childcare. For more information on this free inspirational event for all women in the community, visit the website at www.lakesidechurch.ws.

www.lakeoconeebreeze.net

