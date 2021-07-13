10 Must-Read Books For Every Summer Reading List

Angel here and inquiring minds want to know...What good books are you reading this summer? Let's call it WHATCHA READING WEDNESDAY. I have to be completely transparent with you all and say I don't get to do a whole bunch of reading on a daily basis. I read my bible as soon as I get up in the morning before the world gets up and then I start my day. I usually begin reading like five books at a time and never get to fully finish any of them. I will take a book to the pool in the summer and the kids interrupt or I start one on the vacation drive and fall asleep never to pick it back up again. I have to do better at finishing the ones I start.