10 Must-Read Books For Every Summer Reading List
(CBS) – It’s that time of year when grabbing a book on your way out the door is essential, because you wouldn’t want to risk missing any outdoor reading opportunities. Yet with buzzy new books coming out every week, it can be difficult to decide which ones to pop into your beach bag first. The team at Simon & Schuster (a ViacomCBS Company) is here to help make the choice easier by sharing a few of their summer favorites from superstar authors like Stephen King and Jennifer Weiner, plus exciting debut novelists like Zakiya Dalilah Harris and T.J. Newman.denton.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0