Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Highlight Historic Housing Affordability and Housing Security Investments in FY2022 Budget

Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver today announced that State Senator Chris A. Brown, Esq. will join the Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services as the Senior Advisor for Atlantic City Affairs, a newly created role in the Department. In this position, Brown will spearhead State initiatives in Atlantic City, including efforts to improve public safety, diversify the economy and create jobs, and improve social services.“Chris is deeply committed to improving the lives of those who call Atlantic City home, and he will be a tremendous asset for the Administration as we further strengthen the Atlantic City economy and improve quality of life,” said Governor Murphy. “I look forward to working together to address issues like economic growth and public safety. With Chris in this new role, and with Sheila at the helm of DCA, the future of Atlantic City has never looked brighter.”