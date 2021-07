July 26, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County for Monday-Tuesday. Fire: The Tamarack Fire is 67,764 acres with 45% containment, an increase of about 1,000 acres from yesterday. Conditions will be similar today compared to yesterday with light winds most of day and moderate W-SW winds arriving late afternoon through evening. Fire behavior today will be dependent on gusty, erratic winds from thunderstorms. Rapid rates of fire spread are possible if the fire gets a direct hit from thunderstorm outflow winds; otherwise, fire activity is expected to be similar to yesterday.