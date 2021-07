Keeping your home cool when it's hot outside, and warm in the cold weather can take a lot of energy and run up your power bills. Sure, you can seal your home against drafts and install energy-efficient windows, but your landscaping can make your home significantly more energy-efficient, too. Strategically placed trees, for example, help block the hot sun in summer and slow down cold winds in winter. And hardscape elements such as fences and arbors can create shade and redirect winds. Here's how to make the most of your landscaping to efficiently keep your home's temperature comfortable year-round.