Ankeny - Wanda L. Whattoff, age 92, of Ankeny, formerly of Ames, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at her home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at CrossRoad Baptist Church, 57011 US Hwy 30, Ames, Iowa, with Pastor Will Hatfield officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.