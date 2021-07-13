10 Questions with ... Bre

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. along with the numbers nerds from XTRENDS are back for some ratings spelunking. Yes, we get our hands dirty so you don’t have to. This particular trip focuses on the JUNE survey which ran from MAY 27th through JUNE 23rd. One of the things that we pay attention to is how holidays can affect listening. A long weekend can have a dramatic effect on a station’s weekend numbers as there are only four weekends per book. In our last report we mentioned that this survey had a lone federally mandated three-day weekend. That was for Memorial Day. We neglected to mention that there was a second national holiday weekend during this survey. That was JUNETEENTH. So, it is possible that half of all weekend listening could have been impacted as your fans hit the road. Thank you for coming to our TED talk. Now, this…