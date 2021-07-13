10 Questions with ... Bre
I worked at KSFM 102.5 right out of high school, interned for about 6 months before I was hired on as a van driver. I worked in promotions, production, mixed and received MD and on-air training along the way. I was hired on full-time as the midday host in '09. I became MD of our sister station KNCI as well as maintaining my midday position at KSFM. Following that, I became the second mic on the Morning show and then as companies were merging, I was back in the midday position at KSFM and became MD for KSFM. I was downsized after the merge and then HOT 103.7 Seattle called with an offer I could not refuse. I am now the sole female host morning show in the PNW as well as the afternoon host on 94.1 The Sound and do weekends for 106.5 The End Sacramento.www.allaccess.com
