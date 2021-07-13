Cancel
Science

almanac

By Wes Beyer
 12 days ago

Today is the 195th day of 2021 and the 25th day of summer. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, the French Revolution began with the storming of the Bastille in Paris. In 1881, infamous outlaw Billy the Kid was shot to death by Sheriff Pat Garrett near Fort Sumner in New Mexico.

