NMSU Prof Named Fulbright Scholar, Headed to Portugal for Biology Research

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Mexico State University biology professor is named a Fulbright Scholar and heads to Portugal for research. Biology Professor Elba Serrano was recently awarded the Fulbright recognition for her research into the effect on the human brain of consuming marine algae as a food item. Yesterday, KTSM reported that as a result of the Fulbright recognition, Professor Serrano and NMSU research colleague Maria Domingues will travel to northern Portugal next March for a four-month research stint. Professor Serrano says she looks forward to conducting further research into the potential benefits of seaweed on human brain function.

