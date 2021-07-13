Cancel
Politics

Some El Paso State Dem Lawmakers Join Voting Bill Protest

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome El Paso Democrat lawmakers join a boycott protest of a voting rights bill. Yesterday, dozens of Texas Democrats walked out of a special state assembly session in Austin called by Governor Greg Abbott to address a voting rights measure supported by Republicans. El Paso-area lawmakers Joseph Moody and Mary Gonzalez showed up later in the day with the other dissenters in Washington, D.C. where they held a media event. Governor Abbott said he’ll keep calling for another special assembly session until quorum is achieved and the measure is approved.

Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Garcia: Cortez alienates fellow House Dems with return to Texas

Breaking a legislative quorum is one of life’s rare bonding experiences. Kind of like touring the country in a van with your band mates or suffering through a grueling training camp with your teammates. Because you’re physically disconnected from home, family and friends, you lean on each other. You become...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Sen. Rand Paul wades into Texas governor's race against Gov. Abbott

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul announced Thursday he’s backing Republican Don Huffines in his campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott in a GOP primary next spring. The Kentucky Senator, who grew up in Lake Jackson and attended Baylor University, said he’s known Huffines, a Dallas developer, for more than 20 years.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Democrat fears 'rural cop' retaliation for fleeing state

A Texas state representative smeared Texas Republicans and rural state troopers, saying he feared they, or "fanatic[s] of the Republican Party" were under the bidding of Governor Greg Abbott, and would "round up" Texas democrats who fled the state to avoid voting on election legislation. On Sunday, Texas State Representative...
Austin, TXmyfoxzone.com

Lawmakers petition Gov. Greg Abbott to reverse mask mandate ban for schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers are petitioning Governor Greg Abbott to reconsider his ban on mask mandates. On Saturday, Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D) released a petition via Twitter urging the governor to allow schools to mandate masks and offer virtual learning options. The petition is currently signed by 31 Texas...
ProtestsWalton Tribune

Rep. Hank Johnson arrested in voting rights protest

WASHINGTON — Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., was arrested Thursday at a voting rights protest on Capitol Hill, making him the second Democratic member of Congress in a week to be detained while demonstrating in support of federal voting legislation. Johnson had been attending a "Brothers Day of Action on Capitol...
ElectionsNew York Post

Sixth Texas Dem tests positive for COVID after fleeing state to block GOP voting bill

A sixth Texas Democrat who traveled to Washington, DC, in an effort to prevent a vote on a GOP-backed voting bill has tested positive for the coronavirus, a new report said. The unidentified state lawmaker — who was among a group of Democrats who flew to the nation’s capital on a private jet last week — is self-isolating, a spokeswoman for the Texas House Democrats told NBC News.
Texas StateEl Paso News

El Paso students, teachers and lawmakers react to bill that could prohibit civil rights education across Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students in El Paso and the Borderland might not ever learn about the tragic history that took place at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019. The passage of Senate Bill 3 (S.B. 3) will eliminate civil rights education across public school curricula across Texas and repeal requirements to teach the history of white supremacy as morally wrong.
Georgia StateMuscatine Journal

Dem. senators take case for voting bill to Georgia

Senate Democrats have taken their case for a federal voting bill on the road. At a field hearing in Georgia on Monday, they argued that their sweeping elections measure is desperately needed to counter the impact of new Republican state laws that tighten voting rules.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s Moody stripped of speaker pro tem title due to Texas House Dems walkout

AUSTIN, Texas -- El Paso Democrat Joe Moody was stripped of his position as speaker pro tem of the Texas House on Thursday in the first major backlash for a Democrat who left the chamber to prevent a vote on a GOP priority elections bill. House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, announced the removal of Moody as The post El Paso’s Moody stripped of speaker pro tem title due to Texas House Dems walkout appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXnews4sanantonio.com

El Paso delegates meet with Vice President Harris over voting bill agenda

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A group of El Paso Democrat lawmakers have met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris regarding passing a voting bill. State representatives Joe Moody, Lina Ortega, Art Fierro, and Mary Gonzalez provided an update Wednesday about what they’re doing while in the nation’s capitol. They...
Texas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Greg Abbott Says Texas Dems Who Fled the State to Block Voting Bill Will Be Arrested

More than 50 state House Democrats in Texas fled the state on Monday night in order to deny Republicans a quorum to advance a new bill on voting restrictions. Now, Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll look to have them dragged back to the state and arrested. Democrats say two new bills going through the Senate and House will make it mach harder for people of color to vote. And while their dramatic escape may garner headlines, it probably won’t stop the legislation from passing. Abbott said the special sessions in the Texas State House will continue. “As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas capitol until they get their job done,” he said on Monday night. The two bills would ban ban 24-hour and drive-through voting, and ban absentee ballot applications from being sent out proactively, among other restrictions.
Texas StateKFOX 14

El Paso state representatives join Texas Democrat walk-out

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some of El Paso's state representatives are among the Texas Democrats who walked out of the special session to break quorum to kill an election bill and left to Washington, D.C. KFOX14/CBS4 reached out to Joseph E. Moody, Lina Ortega, Claudia Ordaz Perez, Art Fierro,...
Austin, TXcbs4local.com

House Dems fleeing the state to block voting security bill

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott sent out a statement regarding the following story around 3:20 p.m. Monday. "Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve," Abbott said. "As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state."

