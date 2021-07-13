Some El Paso State Dem Lawmakers Join Voting Bill Protest

More than 50 state House Democrats in Texas fled the state on Monday night in order to deny Republicans a quorum to advance a new bill on voting restrictions. Now, Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll look to have them dragged back to the state and arrested. Democrats say two new bills going through the Senate and House will make it mach harder for people of color to vote. And while their dramatic escape may garner headlines, it probably won’t stop the legislation from passing. Abbott said the special sessions in the Texas State House will continue. “As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas capitol until they get their job done,” he said on Monday night. The two bills would ban ban 24-hour and drive-through voting, and ban absentee ballot applications from being sent out proactively, among other restrictions.