San Augustine Pass on U.S. 70 Open Again After Mudslide Cleared

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Agustine Pass along U.S. Highway 70 is open again after flooding and a mudslide blocked the route. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says the flooding and mudslides from the storm Sunday overnight into yesterday morning blocked access on Highway 70. By yesterday evening, the roadway was mostly cleared of debris. The exception, according to NMDOT, is a stretch of the highway that is still blocked at the White Sands Missile Range on and off ramps. High water from flooding and mudslide debris still need to be removed from the missile range access road.

Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Loveland Pass Reopens After Massive Mudslide Cleanup

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After nearly 48 hours, Loveland Pass is back open after Colorado Department of Transportation crews cleared a mud and debris slide. The pass was closed late Friday. (credit: Chris Cleveland) CDOT expected to open the pass on Sunday, but told CBS4 it wasn’t completely unreasonable to suspect it would remain closed until Monday. #US6 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure lifted between MM 220 and MM 228.7. https://t.co/LPaSJU1mZM — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 25, 2021 Several hazmat vehicles, like fuel tankers, use the pass, but had to re-route onto Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnel. There they had to wait until the top of each hour to be let through. Some drivers told CBS4 their routes were severely delayed causing some deliveries to be delayed or postponed.

