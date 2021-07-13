Man suspected of brandishing firearm at random passersby arrested by Tukwila Police Tuesday

Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021, Tukwila Police officers responded to the report of a male brandishing a firearm at random passersby in the vicinity of S. 144th Street and Tukwila International Blvd. (map below).

The suspect fled on foot and was not located. Police say that probable cause for his arrest was established at this time.

Here’s more from Tukwila Police:

At around 1:30 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the vicinity of S. 144th Street and Tukwila International Blvd. by witnesses who stated that a male matching the description of the earlier suspect had just been brandishing a firearm.

A 25-year-old male from SeaTac matching the suspect description was located by officers nearby in the 3600 block of S. 144th Street.

As officers approached, he began walking away from them into a nearby park. While doing so, he threw a firearm into some nearby vegetation. He was detained without incident. The firearm was recovered along with a loaded pistol magazine.

The suspect is known to officers from multiple prior encounters with law enforcement including arrests for possession of a firearm.

He is also a convicted felon that is unable to possess firearms.

He was taken into custody on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.