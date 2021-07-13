SUUNS Envision a World Beyond with Dreamy Track + Optical Video ‘C-Thru’
SUUNS has released the track and accompanying video for “C-Thru” from their upcoming album, The Witness. The Witness is set for a September 3 release on Joyful Noise. “C-Thru” is a dreamily quirky track that transports the listener to a new place past what’s here on Earth. The “Magic Eye” video for the music takes it one step further and reinforces the need to look closer into a move to a new dimension. With “C-Thru,” SUUNS has extracted the beautiful essence of the world beyond.californiarocker.com
Comments / 0