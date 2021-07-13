Cancel
Little League Baseball: Back Mountain, Plains to host Section 5 tournaments

By John Erzar
Dallas Post
 14 days ago
The brackets have been set for three Section 5 Little League Baseball tournaments, all of which begin Friday.

All tournaments are double elimination. Games will be streamed and information can be found on the District 16/31 Facebook page.

The major baseball tournament will be held at Back Mountain Little League. On Friday, District 31 champ Back Mountain National plays District 17 champion Abington at 5:30 p.m. followed by District 16 champion Greater Pittston Area vs. District 32 champion Lakeland at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Friday’s losers will play at 3 p.m. and Friday’s winners will play at 5 p.m. The elimination bracket final is 4 p.m. Sunday. The winners bracket finalist will play the elimination bracket finalist at 7:30 p.m. Monday. If necessary, the two teams will play again 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to determine the champion.

The Section 5 champ will advance to the state tournament July 24-31 at Valley West Little League in Conyngham.

The 9-11 baseball tournament will hold its first round at Harveys Lake Little League before switching to Back Mountain Little League.

On Friday at Harveys Lake, District 31 champion Back Mountain National plays District 17 champion Abington Heights at 4 p.m. followed by District 16 champion Greater Pittston Area vs. District 32 champion Wayne Highlands at 6 p.m. The tournament will then move to Back Mountain Little League.

On Saturday, Friday’s losers will play at 11 a.m. and Friday’s winners will play at 1 p.m. The elimination bracket final will be 2 p.m. Sunday.

The winners bracket finalist and losers bracket finalist will play at 5:30 p.m. Monday and again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday if needed. The Section 5 champion moves to the state tournament July 24-30 at Pittston Township Little League.

The 8-10 baseball tournament will be held at Plains Little League. Play starts Friday with District 31 champion Back Mountain National playing District 17 champ Abington at 6 p.m. District 16 champion Plains plays District 32 champion Valley View Gold at 8 p.m.

Friday’s losers will play at 2 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s winners will play at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The elimination bracket final is 6 p.m. Sunday. The winners bracket finalist and elimination bracket finalist will play 6 p.m. Monday. If another game is needed, it will be 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Section 5 champ moves to the state tournament July 24-30 at Newville Little League.

