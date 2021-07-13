1 In 3 Countries Are Not Taking Action To Help Students Catch Up On Their Learning Post-COVID-19 School Closures
NEW YORK (July 13, 2021) – Around one in three countries where schools are or have been closed are not yet implementing remedial programs post-COVID-19 school closures, according to a UNESCO, UNICEF, World Bank and OECD global "Survey on National Education Responses to COVID-19 School Closures". At the same time, only one-third of countries are taking steps to measure learning losses in primary and lower secondary levels – mostly among high-income countries.www.unicefusa.org
Comments / 0