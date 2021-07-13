8 From M. Basketball Named To ACC Academic Honor Roll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Justin Lindner, Travis Light, Will Miles and Harrison Prieto, who all played on three NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 teams, are among eight members of the nationally ranked Seminole Men’s Basketball team to be named to the 2021 ACC Academic Honor Roll. Both Miles and Prieto earned the honor for a fifth consecutive season as a record number of Florida State student-athletes were named to the prestigious list. Also named to the Honor Roll were Balsa Koprivica, Tanor Ngom, Isaac Spainhour, and Max Thorpe.