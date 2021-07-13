Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

8 From M. Basketball Named To ACC Academic Honor Roll

By Chuck Walsh
seminoles.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Justin Lindner, Travis Light, Will Miles and Harrison Prieto, who all played on three NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 teams, are among eight members of the nationally ranked Seminole Men’s Basketball team to be named to the 2021 ACC Academic Honor Roll. Both Miles and Prieto earned the honor for a fifth consecutive season as a record number of Florida State student-athletes were named to the prestigious list. Also named to the Honor Roll were Balsa Koprivica, Tanor Ngom, Isaac Spainhour, and Max Thorpe.

