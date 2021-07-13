Cancel
Megarippled Louisiana? New Proof Says Dino-Killing Rock Did It

By Brandon Michael
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 12 days ago
If you know anything at all about me, you should know that I am a giant nerd. Not just in the "I've seen all of the Star Wars movies, and read all of the books" type of way either (although I have done that). One of my absolute favorite things to do on vacation is to check out the geology of the area I am in. If you know what you are looking for, the rocks on our planet are literally a history book! Just like rings in a tree trunk give away its age, the geological make up of a given area will tell you just about everything about its natural past.

When a giant space rock struck the waters near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, it sent up a blanket of dust that blotted out the Sun for years, sending temperatures plummeting and killing off the dinosaurs. The impact also generated a tsunami in the Gulf of Mexico that some modelers believe sent an initial tidal wave up to 1500 meters (or nearly 1 mile) high crashing into North America, one that was followed by smaller pulses. Now, for the first time, scientists have discovered fossilized megaripples from this tsunami buried in sediments in what is now central Louisiana.
