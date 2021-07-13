Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

Top 3 Candidates Announced for City of Pueblo Chief of Police

Posted by 
Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo, Colorado
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCNHi_0aw0Fjqe00

PUEBLO – The interview committee met on Friday with candidates for the Chief of Police position vacancy within the City of Pueblo. The committee was comprised of Ron Wiley, NAACP representative, John B. Cordova, Sr., LULAC 3043 representative, Major Scott Copley, Retired Colorado State Patrol, Alan Hamel, Community representative, Jimmie Quintana, IBPO representative, with Laura Solano, Chief of Staff, City of Pueblo, and Marisa Pacheco, Director of Human Resources, City of Pueblo.

Upon deliberation, the committee provided Mayor Gradisar three top candidates for the position. The three finalists in alphabetical order by last name are:

David Moore, Former Chief of Police, City of Fountain, Colorado

Steven Noeller, Acting Chief of Police, City of Pueblo, Colorado

Frank Rodriguez, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Insurance – Criminal Investigations, Raleigh, North Carolina

“I will review these recommendations and speak with each candidate individually,” says Mayor Gradisar. “A selection will be made within fourteen business days which will then go to City Council for confirmation.”

The Mission of the Pueblo Police Department is “to enhance the quality of life in the City of Pueblo by working cooperatively with our community and within the framework of the United States Constitution, to solve crime problems and to enforce the laws, preserve the peace, reduce fear and provide for a safe environment.”

Comments / 0

Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo, Colorado

171
Followers
194
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Pueblo is situated at the confluence of the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, 112 miles (180 km) south of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. The area is considered semi-arid desert land, with approximately 12 inches (304.80 mm) of precipitation annually. With its location in the "Banana Belt", Pueblo tends to get less snow than the other major cities in Colorado.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Rodriguez
Person
Alan Hamel
Person
John B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Of Police#Lulac#Colorado State Patrol#Community#Ibpo#Human Resources#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NAACP
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy