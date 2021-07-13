Raykar/Walters

Walter “Wally” Jude Canzonier, 85, of Manasquan, died on Monday, June 21, 2021, after suffering a stroke and subsequent illnesses over the past decade. Walter was born on February 6, 1936, in New Brunswick to parents Joseph and Mary [Patterson] Canzonier. The eldest of his siblings, he is survived by his brother James Canzonier and his wife Margaret [Peggy] of Point Pleasant Beach, and was predeceased by his brother Peter Canzonier, and his sister Mary Jo and her husband, Charles Read. “Uncle Wally” is survived by nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews of Nevada, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Attentive to family history, Walter was ceaselessly interested in the lives of his family members and close family friends, including his Patterson cousins and the Maraziti family, especially his dear and devoted friend Frances [Maraziti] Drew, who advocated and cared for Walter tirelessly in his latter years.