Raykar/Walters

Cover picture for the articleStefanie and Rory Quinn and Max Walters are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Brock M. Walters to Seema Raykar, daughter of Ramu and Prima Raykar of Hillsborough, New Jersey. They were married May 30, 2021, in Whippany, New Jersey, in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony and celebration. The couple reside in Lake Balboa, California.

