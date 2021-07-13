Cancel
Critical Incident Briefing: June 29, 2021 9th Ave & Turney

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
WARNING: The attached video may contain strong language as well as graphic images which may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Phoenix Police Department released a Critical Incident Briefing (CIB) video that includes audio, visuals and information related to an officer-involved shooting (OIS) which occurred on June 29, 2021, in the area of 9th Avenue and Turney Avenue. This incident started at approximately 10:15 p.m. when officers were dispatched to an activation of a burglar alarm at a residence. The first two officers arrived and walked up to the residence at about 10:15 p.m. Both officers could hear the burglar alarm as they approached the front door.

One officer walked to the east side of the house and looked for anything suspicious which would indicate that someone had broken in. The second officer walked up to the front door and knocked. He could see through the security door that the front door was open. He then checked the knob of the security door and the security door was unlocked. The officer then opened both doors and announced his presence. Once the doors were opened both officers continued to use their flashlights and knock and announce their presence.

Almost 8 minutes after they arrived, the officer asked dispatch to find a telephone number and make an attempt to reach the homeowner. The dispatcher was unsuccessful in contacting the homeowner. The officer then told his partner that he was going to try to contact a neighbor to gather any other information about the residents. The neighbors did not answer.

Twelve minutes into the call, the two officers requested an additional officer as they weighed their decision to enter the residence. The third officer arrived about 4 minutes later. The third officer is briefed on what was known at the time. He then knocked and announced his presence loudly.

Almost 20 minutes into the call, officers were voicing their concerns about entering the residence and talked through their options when they saw a man walk into the front room from a back hallway.

The man was armed with a gun and pointed the gun at officers as he walked toward the front door. Officers yelled out to each other about the gun and all three officers attempted to find cover. The man walked to the front door and shot at the officers.

Two of the three officers shot back at the man striking him. The man walked back into his residence and officers told him to come out unarmed. Once he came out of the home, officers walked up to the man and provided first aid. A tourniquet was placed on the man’s leg and an officer drove him to Phoenix Fire personnel in a police Tahoe.

Officers later learned that the man was the homeowner. He was identified as 77-yearold, Ernest Kaufmann. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated over a number of days for non-life-threatening injuries. He has been released and could face aggravated assault charges pending review by the Maricopa County Attorney’s office.

The weapon believed to have been used was located inside of the residence.

The officers involved in this shooting are assigned to the Mountain View Precinct, Patrol Division and they both have more than 2 years of service.

There were no injuries to officers or any other community members.

Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete. An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is currently underway, in addition to a criminal investigation. Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Public records law required redaction of certain personal identifying information before video is released publicly. This is why you may see some parts of Body Worn Camera (BWC) blurred or covered with a black box. Redacted video is released to local media in conjunction with the release of this Critical Incident Briefing for independent review and publication. Complete, unedited versions of the BWC are released to attorneys and the courts as evidence in a criminal case.​

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

