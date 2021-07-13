Cancel
Louisiana State

Time to Pay Up or Pack Up! Louisiana Evictions Start August 1st

2020 was a tough year, there no way around that. For many people, it was the worst year they've ever experienced - and it's easy to see why, especially in Louisiana. We weren't the richest state to begin with, but when the shutdowns and layoffs started - it got even worse. Honestly, so many people were saved from absolute financial ruin by measures like the nationwide moratorium on evictions - it's clear we wouldn't have made it without them.

965kvki.com

Shreveport, LA
