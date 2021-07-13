Volunteers needed at High Desert Humane Society

The High Desert Humane Society is alive and well. We survived the pandemic (hopefully it doesn’t come back), then fires and smoke, and now excessive heat and the fear of flooding. Through all of this, we have kept the rescues going even if the stores had to be closed. We could not have fundraisers during this time, so our income is way down. We had to stop the TTNR program for feral cats for a short time, but it is going again.