Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas apartment complex
Las Vegas police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed Tuesday morning in an east valley apartment complex. Police were called about 10:40 a.m. to the Solaire Apartments, at 1750 Karen Avenue, after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta told reporters at the scene on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside of one of the buildings who was suffering from gunshot wounds.www.reviewjournal.com
