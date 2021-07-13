Daytime Broadcast Ratings: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Continues Hot Streak, ‘Days of our Lives’ and ‘General Hospital’ Rebound

HOLLYWOOD—This is hands down the worst twist I have ever seen in Daytime TV. “The Bold and the Beautiful” has been teasing for weeks an epic murder mystery that literally left me aghast, but not in a good way. Liam and Bill Spencer were arrested for the murder of Vinny Walker, Thomas’ bestie, the one who altered Steffy’s paternity results to make it look like Liam was the father of her baby not Finn. I mean to tease a freakin’ murder mystery, and for the audience to discover it was a suicide, c’mon?! First off, Vinny recorded the suicide as it was apparently transpiring because Liam and Bill’s voices could be heard.