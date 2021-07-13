Daytime Broadcast Ratings: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Continues Hot Streak, ‘Days of our Lives’ and ‘General Hospital’ Rebound
“The Bold and the Beautiful” is thriving this summer as multiple storylines reached their climax during the week of July 5-9, 2021, including the fallout from Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) deception, Thomas’ (Mathew Atkinson) escape from Justin’s (Aaron D. Spears) jail as he and Hope (Annika Noelle) fought against time to get the real story about Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death to the police in order to save Liam (Scott Clifton) from a lengthy prison sentence.www.soapoperanetwork.com
