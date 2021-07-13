McLean County EMA: Damage assessment shows “significant number of people and businesses needing assistance”
BLOOMINGTON – Just after a month of record flooding in the Twin Cities, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency has completed the initial assessment for the county. According to a news release, the data compiled by volunteers, Emergency Management Assistance Team (EMAT), Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), Labrers’ Disaster Response Team (LDRT), the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Team Rubicon, and the Southern Baptist Disaster Response showed a significant number of people and businesses needing assistance.www.wjbc.com
