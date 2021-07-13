Dodgers News: Justin Turner Not Fond Of New MLB All-Star Game Jerseys
Prior to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game being moved from Atlanta to Denver in response to restrictive voting laws Georgia enacted, the 91st Midsummer Classic was already poised to see change with what players would be wearing. MLB All-Star Game jerseys are being utilized for the first time in league history, with the new look from Nike replacing the tradition of players wearing their team's uniform.www.dailydodgers.com
