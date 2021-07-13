New shop Dreamy Desserts brings sweet treats to McKinney
Dreamy Desserts opened in early July at 1109 N. Tennessee St., Ste. 200, in McKinney. The store sells treats such as strawberries with cream, snow cones with ice cream and candy, crepes, milkshakes, flan, fruit cups, ice cream and tres leches cake. In addition to sweets, the shop sells Mexican antojitos, or small snacks and appetizers, such as elote and spicy smoothies. www.instagram.com/dreamyy.dessertss.mckinney.bubblelife.com
