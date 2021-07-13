Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

New shop Dreamy Desserts brings sweet treats to McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dreamy Desserts opened in early July at 1109 N. Tennessee St., Ste. 200, in McKinney. The store sells treats such as strawberries with cream, snow cones with ice cream and candy, crepes, milkshakes, flan, fruit cups, ice cream and tres leches cake. In addition to sweets, the shop sells Mexican antojitos, or small snacks and appetizers, such as elote and spicy smoothies. www.instagram.com/dreamyy.dessertss.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckinney, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Mckinney, TX
Lifestyle
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Frisco, TX
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Newspapers#Sweets#Food Drink#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How To Swap Sugar for Honey in Baking: 4 Tips

Food and Nutrition· Health· Lifestyle· Living Well· Single Mom Life. As people come to understand the full negative effects of sugar, more and more are curious how to swap sugar for honey in their baked goods. Finding substitutes for sugar is a great way to improve your health. Read along to learn how you can use natural, delicious honey to provide some nutrition where sugar would give you none.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Vegan Jamocha Shake (Maple-Sweetened!)

Anyone else love Arby’s Jamocha shake growing up? What’s not to love? Vanilla ice cream infused with coffee and chocolate. So rich and satisfying! Our inspired, vegan version is unbelievably close to the real thing, yet it’s on the healthier side as it’s naturally sweetened and dairy-free!. An incredibly creamy...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Make a Colorful Mosaic Rainbow Craft from a Paper Plate

Today we are making a paper mosaic rainbow from a paper plate. It is a really fun rainbow craft for kids of all ages including younger kids if you just do a little prep work. Rainbow crafts are one of my favorite things to make. I love rainbows and with the colors being so bright and pretty, it’s hard not to smile when you see them!
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

Decorate vs. Design: Current Home Trends!

I LOVE decorating. To me, it’s honestly magic…you can completely transform a space with paint (I consider paint decorating) and new decor alone. It’s cheaper than a renovation and something you can have fun updating throughout the years as trends come and go. Decorating can be quick, cost effective, and can bring value to your home all while not making any changes to your home’s actual floorplan.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Urban Luxury Loft Living in Uptown

Urban luxury loft living in Dallas has grown beyond any of my wildest expectations. There is now something to fit the needs of every buyer and renter. One of my favorite locations is 2011 Cedar Springs for several reasons. I have featured this building before and have a good friend...
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

What Every Frisco Newcomer Should Know- Around the City

Drive on any of Frisco’s bustling major thoroughfares and it will likely come as no surprise to learn that the city’s population increased by nearly 92 percent between 2010 and 2020. What was once a small farming town decades ago is now officially the 14th-largest city in Texas, boasting more than 224,000 residents.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

24 Summer Games for Family Fun

Summer is here and it is time to enjoy these summer outdoor games! Spending time outside is super important. Not only to get some vitamin D, but for exercise, and family fun is always important. So, we gathered a fun list of summer activities and we are sure you will...
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

At Last, An Opening Celebration for Coppell Arts Center

More than a year after its originally scheduled opening celebration, the Coppell Arts Center is ready to party. The new arts center will mark its official opening with “Takeoff: Arts and Music Festival,” a weekend of live performances and festivities, September 9-12. “It’s important to bring people together to celebrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy