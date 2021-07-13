Hospitals in Mississippi prepare for potential 3rd wave of the coronavirus
Hospitals in Mississippi are reporting increases in the number of patients that have confirmed coronavirus infections. Across the state, coronavirus hospitalizations have doubled since the beginning of the month, and the number of occupied ICU beds is at its highest point since mid-March. Dr. Steven Farrell, Chief Medical Officer with Forest General Hospital said his hospital is prepared for a potential third wave of the pandemic. But he said it would still come with challenges.www.mpbonline.org
