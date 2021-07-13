Cancel
Washington State

Easy, Breezy Days Downtown in Little Washington

By Cate Doty
ourstate.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inner Banks town of Washington, right where the Tar and Pamlico Rivers meet, has seen its own sea change over the past decade, and there’s no sign of slowing down. Little Washington, as North Carolinians know it, has long been a historic, peaceful coastal town. And now, thanks to the vision of longtime residents and newcomers alike, an assortment of restaurants, breweries, and shops are giving people even more cause to come downtown.

