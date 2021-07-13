Our State Knows Best: Fly-Fishing

For several years I lived in a house in Normady Park and I used to do this hike to fly fish the beaches in Des Moines. Marine View Park was close to my house and I spent a lot of time exploring it and the beach. This is a four mile hike round trip from the parking lot about 1200 feet above the beach. Much of it is actually paved road, so you don't have to worry about any difficult trail conditions. From the parking lot though, on the backside there is a dirt path that runs along the edge of the ravine that will get you about half way down to the beach. This is a nice little side trail to take if you want to walk through the woods for a short distance on the way down to the beach. In the summer time there are black berries and huckle berries to munch on during your hike if you want to. If you decide to take the path through the woods mind the nettles in the summer time that can sometimes grow across the path. Also, mosquitoes can be a problem sometimes too.