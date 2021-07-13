Community Health Investments - Due August 1

Grants of up to $500 and grants of up to $1,000 to Indiana and Kentucky nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and public entities in eligible counties to address the health needs of the local community. Priority will be given to proposals that involve a collaborative effort with other partners. Eligible activities must serve individuals in the Owensboro Health service area. This includes Breckenridge, Butler, Daviess, Grayson, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Logan, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union and Webster counties in Kentucky; and Spencer and Perry counties in Indiana.