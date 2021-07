(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) He was and remains an iconic figure in Late Model racing on Long Island and in the Northeast, who despite all his on track success was extremely popular with fellow competitors and fans alike. Saturday night Riverhead Raceway will celebrate the life and driving career of Paul McElearney with a 60-lap Late Model Memorial race that headlines the Advance Auto Part Weekly Racing Series program with six divisions providing over 200-laps of racing.