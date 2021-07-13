Cancel
Lemoore, CA

Looking Back: Antler Hotel, the solar eclipse, Tagus Ranch, cotton and more

By Betty Bowden
Hanford Sentinel
 12 days ago

The City of Lemoore’s Redevelopment Agency (RDA) has been awarded a $1 million community development block grant to provide the majority of financing for renovation of the historic – 106-year-old – Antler Hotel in downtown Lemoore. The renovation project, expected to start “in nine months or so,” according to City Manager Steve Froberg, will cost about $1.625 million and will allow the second floor – along with the outside of the building – to be rebuilt for 10 low/moderate income housing units for seniors. The renovation will probably be similar to that done last year on the Lucerne Hotel, a youngster at 103.

