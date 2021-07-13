East Dennis - Barbara Ann Saltmarsh, 69, of East Dennis, embraced in love by her daughter, sister and soulmate at her side, passed away after a brief illness. Born in Roxbury, Ma to the late George R. Saltmarsh and Mary (Locurto) Saltmarsh, Barbara worked in finance since she was fifteen years old. Starting out as a bookkeeper and eventually retiring as an accountant/controller, Barbara was a computer whiz and excellent with numbers. She was everyone's IT person, oftentimes coming to their rescue.