Watch the Major Pileup from this Year’s Megavalanche

The first corner of this year’s Megavalanche was absolutely ruthless. After a mass start on a glacier, the 250 racers had to navigate a hairpin turn. Unsurprisingly, most of them were knocked off their bikes, considering their brakes had become pretty much useless in the snow. The first rider that washed out was like the clueless fan at the Tour De France who took down the entire peloton. Racers started dropping left and right, wreaking havoc on their bikes in the progress. Unlike the Tour De France, this is pretty normal, because it wouldn't be a proper Megavalanche without a mass traffic jam, would it?