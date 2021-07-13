Cancel
What Are the Biggest Differences Between Age-Groupers and Pros?

By Triathlete Editors
triathlete.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of differences between the pros and the rest of the regular age-groupers out on a triathlon course: lifestyle, goals, resources, and motivation. But setting aside things like how much time the pros have to recover and train, coach Jim Vance says that when it comes to a 70.3 the biggest differences have to do with intention and risk. Too often age-groupers train based on what their friends and training groups are doing—not based on what they should be doing.

