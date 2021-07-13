People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKaren Breen has joined BMO Harris Bank as Director of Commercial Banking. Focus will be building relationships with middle market companies in Colorado, across a variety of industries. Karen has more than 25 years experience in finance, banking and business development. Karen obtained her CPA while at EY and worked on both IPO process and Investor Relations for several NASDQ and NYSE-listed companies before becoming Treasurer of global, $2B public company, and CFO of P/E-backed private company.

