People on the Move

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.89.