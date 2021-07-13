2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

An already thin New Orleans Saints defensive line has taken a huge blow. Rising star DT David Onyemata has been suspended without pay for the first six (6) games of the 2021 regular season. He announced on Instagram that he tested positive for a banned substance. He said he and others are “currently in the process of testing the supplements” he was taking. An appeal could be coming from Onyemata soon but regardless the Saints will be down their best defensive tackle for some time to start the 2021 season.