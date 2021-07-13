People on the Move

With a strategic focus on the aerospace and aviation industries, the collaboration will provide solutions and services to the Canadian operations of global clients. NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement, and individual solutions to businesses in Canada, today announced the formation of an exclusive strategic partnership with Piiq Risk Partners (Piiq), a leading provider of insurance and risk management solutions across the aerospace and aviation industries. They will work closely with the NFP Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada to support businesses in this sector that have a presence in Canada. These companies face some of the most complex and unique risks in the world and a risk landscape that is constantly changing due to continuous technological advancements.