People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President, Commercial Banking Sales Leader at KeyBank. KeyBank is excited to announce it has named Chris Picardi Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Sales Leader for Colorado. In this role, he will be responsible for leading KeyBank’s commercial banking sales team and for developing and expanding relationships with prospective and current commercial bank clients across Colorado. Picardi brings 13 years of experience to his new role, including 10 years with KeyBank, most recently serving as a senior vice president and senior banker.

