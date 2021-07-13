Hot Damn, The New 222bhp Opel/Vauxhall Astra Looks Pretty Great

Just look at that: the bold, fresh face of the new Opel Astra. And no, before you even think it, it's not coming here. This is strictly a European affair, but car design is a global affair, and this new hatchback carries some trends forward that we're seeing on cars that are sold in our market, and those to come. Its crisp lines and glowering fascia invoke a sense of retro-futurism without being overtly retro, a trend that vehicles from Hyundai, for example, are vibing on. And as tropes and concepts cross-pollinate across oceans and brands, perhaps the new Astra shows the way forward.