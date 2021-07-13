Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

OPB: Trail Blazers' rape investigation didn't contact accuser

By Conrad Wilson and Tony Schick / Oregon Public Broadcasting
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EFkf_0avzsZCu00 OPB retraced the team's investigation into new head coach Chauncey Billups who was accused of raping a woman in 1997.

This story originally appeared on Oregon Public Broadcasting.

In a most unusual introduction of a head coach to his new city and fans, the Portland Trail Blazers opened their June 29 news conference for Chauncey Billups by announcing they had completed their own investigation into decades-old rape allegations against him.

President of basketball operations Neil Olshey assured a crowd of reporters in Portland the team had corroborated Billups' recollection that "nothing nonconsensual" happened during the alleged November 1997 incident between Billups and his accuser, who civil court filings identify under the pseudonym, Jane Doe.

"We did everything in our power to vet that incident," Olshey said.

The Blazers have not released any details of the team's inquiry. The team refused to disclose who conducted the research, when it was completed and who the team's hired investigator spoke to — or whether that investigator interviewed anyone at all. Olshey declined to answer reporters' questions about the investigation, saying it was "proprietary."

To read the rest of the report, visit our news partner, Oregon Public Broadcasting

Comments / 0

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
157
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chauncey Billups
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Investigation#Opb#Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Report calls into question Trail Blazers' investigation into Chauncey Billups

When president of basketball operations Neil Olshey told reporters last month that the Trail Blazers investigated the sexual assault allegations levied in 1997 against new head coach Chauncey Billups and came away confident Billups hadn’t engaged in wrongdoing, he declined to offer any details on that inquiry. Olshey simply asked fans and the media to trust that the team had thoroughly investigated the situation.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Suicide at Portland police standoff linked to mental illness

The reportedly self-inflicted death of Tai Anh Tran is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau and the city. Note: This article contains descriptions of self-harm. An apparent suicide during a police standoff happened months after family members told authorities the man suffered from delusions and was "having a mental break," court records show. The demise of Tai Anh Tran is now under internal investigation by the Portland Police Bureau and the city's Independent Police Review agency, the Tribune has confirmed. Tran, a longtime Southeast Portlander who was born in Vietnam, died sometime after midnight March 31...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Former Clackamas detective seeks early release from prison

Floyd Marsh sentenced to be behind bars until March 2023, but his wife says he was wrongfully convictedA former Clackamas County detective convicted of burglary and money laundering in 2017 was among the Oregon prisoners who sought early release on the basis of a Supreme Court case striking down non-unanimous jury decisions.  Floyd William Marsh Jr., 64, is currently serving a six-year, 10-month prison sentence after a jury voted 10-2 to find him guilty of participating in a 2011 home-invasion robbery in which a woman was shot with a stun gun and left tied up in a coat closet. Retired...
NBANew York Post

Trail Blazers didn’t contact Chauncey Billups’ accuser: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers’ organization is facing increasing backlash for its investigation into sexual assault allegations made against new head coach Chauncey Billups. According to a report from Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Blazers’ investigation “appears to have taken place in a matter of days,” and bypassed several basic steps in the investigation process.
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Trail Blazers Did Not Contact Accuser in Chauncey Billups Rape Investigation

Editor's Note: This story includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations. The Trail Blazers made it clear on June 29's introductory press conference that they were done discussing new head coach Chauncey Billups's past—his sexual assault allegations. The organization opened the presser by announcing it had concluded its own investigation...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Blazers didn't contact Chauncey Billups' accuser in investigation

The pursuit and eventual hire of Chauncey Billups as the Trail Blazers' new head coach caused a stir after Billups’ past case of being accused of rape in 1997 re-emerged. Blazers GM Neil Olshey informed reporters at Billups’ introductory press conference the team “did everything in our power to vet that incident.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy