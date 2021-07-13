OPB: Trail Blazers' rape investigation didn't contact accuser

OPB retraced the team's investigation into new head coach Chauncey Billups who was accused of raping a woman in 1997.

This story originally appeared on Oregon Public Broadcasting.

In a most unusual introduction of a head coach to his new city and fans, the Portland Trail Blazers opened their June 29 news conference for Chauncey Billups by announcing they had completed their own investigation into decades-old rape allegations against him.

President of basketball operations Neil Olshey assured a crowd of reporters in Portland the team had corroborated Billups' recollection that "nothing nonconsensual" happened during the alleged November 1997 incident between Billups and his accuser, who civil court filings identify under the pseudonym, Jane Doe.

"We did everything in our power to vet that incident," Olshey said.

The Blazers have not released any details of the team's inquiry. The team refused to disclose who conducted the research, when it was completed and who the team's hired investigator spoke to — or whether that investigator interviewed anyone at all. Olshey declined to answer reporters' questions about the investigation, saying it was "proprietary."

