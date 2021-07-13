Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, CO

ARCA biopharma receives approval to test COVID-19 treatment drug in South America

By Tommy Wood
bizwest.com
 11 days ago

WESTMINSTER — ARCA biopharma Inc. (NYSE: ABIO) has received approval from regulatory authorities to begin testing its COVID-19 treatment drug on human patients in Argentina and Brazil, according to documents filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “Right now [Argentina and Brazil] are having significantly higher COVID case rates,”...

bizwest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Industry
Westminster, CO
Business
City
Westminster, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arca#Covid 19#Arca Biopharma Inc#Abio#Covid#South American#Bizwest Media Llc#The Business Journal#Bizwest#Digital#Breakingground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

EPA Approves Use of COVID-Fighting Antimicrobial Air Treatment Solution in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Environmental Protection Agency added Maryland and three other states to the existing public health emergency exemption for the use of Grignard Pure, the only antimicrobial air treatment effective against COVID-19, Grignard Pure LLC said in a statement this week. The other three states are Nevada, Pennsylvania and Texas. Grignard Pure is the first and only EPA-approved antimicrobial air treatment solution designed to significantly reduce the viral load of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air, where transmission is most likely, according to the statement. The EPA undertook a thorough review of the product’s health, safety, and efficacy performance, and...
Public Healthrdworldonline.com

PerkinElmer’s COVID-19 saliva test kit receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Since the spring of 2020, the PerkinElmer real-time RT-PCR test has been helping authorized laboratories identify SARS-CoV-2. The kit had previously received EUA for testing anterior nasal, nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab specimens from any individual, either in single or pooled format. The recently authorized saliva collection from individuals suspected of COVID-19 allows for a non-invasive method of testing that offers more flexibility at collection sites. According to comparative data released by an FDA Reference Panel, the PerkinElmer New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit has the lowest Limit of Detection (LoD) among the commercially available authorized COVID-19 molecular diagnostic kits reported, making it is the most sensitive commercially available molecular test.
Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Sleeping sickness: Fexinidazole receives FDA approval for treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved fexinidazole as the first all-oral treatment for both stages of sleeping sickness (human African trypanosomiasis). Fexinidazole was developed as part of an innovative partnership between the non-profit research and development organization Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), which conducted the pivotal clinical trials for this treatment, in partnership with the national sleeping sickness programmes of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central African Republic (CAR), and Sanofi.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

PathogenDx Receives CE-IVD Mark For Its Microarray-Based DetectX-Rv Test For COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PathogenDx, Inc. , an Arizona based biotechnology company which has developed a multiplexed microarray DNA-based pathogen testing platform, today announced that it has received the CE-IVD Mark for the sale and distribution of its patented DetectX-Rv Microarray Assay for COVID-19 testing across Europe. The CE-IVD mark is in conformance with the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Directive 98/79/EC.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech partner with South African drug maker to make and distribute COVID-19 shot in Africa

Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company and its COVID-19 partner BioNTech SE signed a deal with a South African drug maker to produce and distribute their shot in the African Union. BioNTech's stock was up 0.3%. The company, The Biovac Institute Ltd, is based in Cape Town; it also manufactures and distributes Pfizer's Prevenar 13 pneumococcal vaccine. (That vaccine is referred to as Prevnar 13 in the U.S.) Biovac's plant is expected to produce 100 million doses annually once it is up and running. So far this year, Pfizer's stock is up 11.5%, BioNTech shares have soared 200.7%, and the broader S&P 500 has gained 15.1.%.
HealthPhramalive.com

FDA Approves First Drug Treatment for Patients With PFIC

Albireo Pharma, a spinout of AstraZeneca, won regulatory approval for the first drug aimed at pruritus in patients with all subtypes of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). It is the company’s first drug approval. The Boston-based company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit ileal bile acid...
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Redhill Biopharma announces completion of Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study of oral opaganib

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty pharma company that is a leader in the development of novel oral therapies for COVID-19, today announced that all treatment and follow-up has now been completed in the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study with opaganib (ABC294640) in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia (NCT04467840). Top-line results are expected in the coming weeks.
Pharmaceuticalsroche.com

Japan becomes first country to approve Ronapreve (casirivimab and imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19

Full approval is based on a global phase III trial which found casirivimab and imdevimab reduced hospitalisation or death by 70% in high-risk non-hospitalised patients. Basel, 20 July 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Ronapreve™(casirivimab and imdevimab), for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 via intravenous infusion. The antibody combination was granted a Special Approval Pathway under article 14-3 of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Los Angeles, CAThe Spokesman-Review

FDA revokes approval of COVID-19 test given to millions across the country

LOS ANGELES – Federal regulators revoked the authorization of a COVID-19 test that has been given to millions of people for free across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said Curative, the Southern California startup that had brought in more than $1 billion in revenue through the test, had asked the agency to pull its authorization. The company says it no longer needs to use the unique mouth-swab test.
Medical & BiotechSFGate

TrippBio receives Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent Office for Therapeutic Treatment of COVID-19 Infections

The European Patent Office issues a favorable opinion in a counterpart European application. TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage company developing antiviral treatments with an initial focus on COVID-19, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/875,487, and the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a favorable opinion in a counterpart European application. The claims of the allowed US application titled “Methods of Using Probenecid for Treatment of Coronavirus Infections”, assigned to the University of Georgia Research Foundation, Inc. and exclusively licensed to TrippBio, are directed to the use of probenecid to treat patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19. The resulting patent will provide protection into at least 2040.
Marlborough, MAWorcester Business Journal

Hologic receives European approval for saliva COVID-19 test

Marlborough medical technology company Hologic said Wednesday it has been granted European approval for the use of saliva samples with its Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay in Europe. A press release announcing the CE Mark approval, as European health regulations are known, said the availability of this type of screening should help with testing in schools and workplaces as the collection of saliva is noninvasive and painless.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

For many local businesses, COVID not as bad as feared

As Colorado’s economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses are showing strong signs of recovery, the Colorado Sun reports. Encouraging signs include growing membership in local chambers of commerce and an increase in new entity filings. This article has been intentionally blurred. You must purchase a subscription to view...
POTUSWashington Post

Covid-19’s global spread is a test for America

South Africa is the first country where covid-19 has contributed to serious social disorder (if you don’t count the United States). One of Africa’s wealthiest nations is beset by inequality, corruption, political strife and now a health system that is, in the description of President Cyril Ramaphosa, “buckling” under the strain of Africa’s third covid wave.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Boulder cannabis startup launches $8M funding round

BOULDER — Cannabis startup Corsica Innovations Inc. launched an $8 million funding round Wednesday, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has already raised $5.72 million. The company is raising the funds through debt and options. Corsica Innovations is currently developing a product called Leaf, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy