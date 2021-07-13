Cancel
Missouri State

Kansas City Celebrates Missouri’s Bicentennial

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 10 will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state of the United States. Our friends at Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Rec are inviting everyone to celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial at the François Chouteau & Native American Heritage Fountain in the Northland on July 24th. The free event will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the fountain site, 3904 Chouteau Trafficway (located between I-35 and M-210 Highway). “The Chouteau Fountain site is a fitting location for the bicentennial celebration,” says Dick Davis, Chouteau Fountain Founders chairperson. “French pioneer Francois Chouteau is widely acknowledged as Kansas City’s founding father, having established the area’s first fur trading post on the bluffs of the Missouri River some 200 years ago.”

