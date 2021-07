Prostate. 2021 Jul 20. doi: 10.1002/pros.24190. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Little is known about how benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) develops and why patients respond differently to medical therapy designed to reduce lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). The Medical Therapy of Prostatic Symptoms (MTOPS) trial randomized men with symptoms of BPH and followed response to medical therapy for up to 6 years. Treatment with a 5α-reductase inhibitor (5ARI) or an alpha-adrenergic receptor antagonist (α-blocker) reduced the risk of clinical progression, while men treated with combination therapy showed a 66% decrease in risk of progressive disease. However, medical therapies for BPH/LUTS are not effective in many patients. The reasons for nonresponse or loss of therapeutic response in the remaining patients over time are unknown. A better understanding of why patients fail to respond to medical therapy may have a major impact on developing new approaches for the medical treatment of BPH/LUTS. Prostaglandins (PG) act on G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), where PGE2 and PGF2 elicit smooth muscle contraction. Therefore, we measured PG levels in the prostate tissue of BPH/LUTS patients to assess the possibility that this signaling pathway might explain the failure of medical therapy in BPH/LUTS patients.